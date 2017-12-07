Y los nominados a los Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 son…

Compartir Nota

La asociación de críticos norteamericanos ha hecho pública su lista de nominados en las categorías de televisión como lo mejor de 2017. Y como era de esperar, no faltan series como ‘Juego de Tronos’, ‘The Crown’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ y ‘Big Little Lies’, con sus respectivos actores y actrices.

Sin embargo, llama la atención la aparición de títulos muy recientes como ‘The marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ y ‘Godless’, la inclusión de ‘Patriot’ (¿por qué en comedia?) o de otros que no han conquistado hasta ahora las nominaciones de otros premios, como ‘American Gods’, ‘American Vandal’ o ‘The Good Fight’. Sorprende, además, la entrada de Freddie Highmore por ‘Bates Motel’ (no porque no lo merezca sino porque solía ser ignorado por este papel), quizás impulsado por su participación en la exitosa ‘The Good Doctor’, así como los nombres de Jessica Biel y Bill Pullman por ‘The Sinner’ o Bobby Cannavale por ‘Mr. Robot’. ¿Lo peor? Las ausencias de Susan Sarandon por ‘Feud’ y de ‘Master of None’ como casos más graves.

El próximo 11 de enero se revelarán los ganadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 en una gala televisada por el canal The CW.

Serie de comedia

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Actriz de comedia

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Actor de reparto en comedia

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Actriz de reparto en comedia

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Serie de drama

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Juego de Tronos (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Actriz de drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Actor de reparto en drama

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Juego de Tronos (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Actriz de reparto en drama

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Juego de Tronos (HBO)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)

Miniserie

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

TV Movie

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Actor en miniserie o tv movie

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Actriz en miniserie o tv movie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Actor de reparto en miniserie o tv movie

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Actriz de reparto en miniserie o tv movie

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

Serie animada

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Danger & Eggs

Rick y Morty

Los Simpson

Fuente: Fotogramas.Es